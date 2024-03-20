Bulawayo relatively unscathed by Cholera outbreak

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO has reported minimal cases of cholera following a national outbreak that the Government has brought under control.

As of Wednesday Zimbabwe had recorded 29 231 suspected cholera cases, 2 791 confirmed cases, 28 602 recoveries,71 confirmed deaths and 550 suspected deaths Case Fatality Rate stands at 1,88 percent. The Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) started on Monday 29 January 2024 after the launch by Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora in Harare and cumulatively 2 121 784 people received OCV. The OCV campaign is targeted for cholera hotspots in the country.” read the report.

The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

In Bulawayo, minimal cases have been reported and the director of Health Services Dr Edwin Mzingwane said there is a suspected case admitted to Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital.

“We continue monitoring the situation and we currently have a suspected case in Thorngrove but we remain alert and doing everything to ensure we are free from cholera. In terms of diarrhoea, we have managed to contain the situation. The spike in new cases recorded in Cowdray Park last week has come down and we remain while encouraging residents to maintain high levels of hygiene,” said Dr Mzingwane