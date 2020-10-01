Bulawayo Volleyball Association scoops Zimbabwe Volleyball Association award

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has named the Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) as the most compliant provincial board in the country.

BVA has been working towards luring fans to the game to market the game commercially and make it a major attraction in the city.

The association scooped the same award two years ago and is hoping to continue as a beacon of the game in the country.

BVA chairperson William Mazviro said the association has gradually been making strides in improving standards of the game in the city since he assumed office in 2016.

“We have been on the rise in both administration and development where we have managed to host the successful Zone 6 club championship in 2017 as well as winning gold in the Under-17 and Under-20 girls Nash games and beach volleyball.

“The BVA is very happy and pleased with the recognition from the ZVA. This is a build-up from 2016 when we took over the reins. When you look at compliance, we are looking at how the organisation is being run and its accountability. We are running courses and a viable league,” said Mazviro.

He said he was grateful to his executive for its hard work.

“It is good we are getting recognition for the hard work that we are putting in. As the chairperson, l am pleased and grateful to the executive committee and the board that have been working hard behind the scenes. l would also want to thank the players and all stakeholders that have been supporting our project. We want to continue to work towards making Bulawayo continue to shine. – @innocentskizoe