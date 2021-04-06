Bulilima arsonist finally arrested

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE man behind the arson attack on the 108-year-old Bulilima man’s homestead has finally been arrested after three months on the run.

Felix Moyo (25) torched Mr Lewis Phiri’s homestead in January after a dispute with his girlfriend over R40.

Moyo, who is neighbour to Mr Phiri’s family, had an affair with one of Mr Phiri’s relatives.

He disappeared soon after committing the crime and was only arrested recently.

The story touched many people who are now contributing to the rebuilding of the homestead after all the huts and property were reduced to ashes.

A two-roomed house has already been completed but cannot accommodate all the family members hence the family is appealing for more donations in the form of building materials.

The family has already received other donations which include food and clothes.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena could not be contacted yesterday but Chief Mphini from the area confirmed the arrest of Moyo in Tsholotsho where he had been employed at a homestead.

Chief Mphini said he assisted police with his car to collect Moyo from custody in Tsholotsho.

“We long suspected that he was in Tsholotsho because he had links there. We requested Tsholotsho police to assist us. They carried out investigations and arrested him. We made arrangements with local police and went to collect him so that he can face justice,” said Chief Mphini.

He bemoaned the rampant selling of drugs imported from South Africa in the community saying they are the source of some of the ills that are increasingly being reported.

The Chief said a sober person would not have torched a 108-year-old’ s homestead no matter the circumstances.

“The sad thing is that these drugs are being sold by elderly people whom we expect to give guidance to youths. We urge the police to do their work so that we end this problem. I am glad that he is in custody now because this was going to send a wrong message to other youths that one can commit a crime and just move to another area and continue as if nothing happened. I will never allow that to happen in my area,” he said.

Chief Mphini said a community meeting has already been set where he wants to address the youth drug abuse problem in his area.

The Phiri family spokesperson, Ms Sibongile Zimande said the arrest of Moyo had brought relief to the family.

“We were not sure if he was going to return and repeat what he did. We lived in fear because we didn’t know what step he would take next,” she said.

Ms Zimande said Moyo was brought to their homestead on his way to Plumtree Police Station and family members were relieved.

She said Felix’s girlfriend, Nobesuthu Nyathi, who was pregnant when he attacked her before torching the huts, had since given birth to a baby boy. — @themkhust