Bulilima Rural District Council chairperson named Association of Rural District Councils’ Matabeleland South charter chairperson

Cllr Land Ndebele (Centre) chats with Bulilima DDC Mr Onesia Zogora and Bulilima CEO Mr Billiat Mlauzi after being elected chairperson of the council.

Mthabisi Tshuma,Chronicle Writer

BULILIMA Rural District Council (BRDC) chairperson Zanu PF’s Councillor Land Ndebele has landed the Association of Rural District Councils’ Matabeleland South province charter chairperson, post.

Zanu PF’s Cllr Mphathiswa Ncube who is Gwanda Rural District Council (GRDC) chairperson has been voted as second vice president of the association.

Cllr Ndebele was the vice chairperson of the provincial charter before the election.

Elections at national level were held on Thursday where Cllr Aaron Golden Shamu from Mashonaland East was voted the President with Cllr Linet Chirwa from Mashonaland West province being voted first vice president.

Cllr Ndebele also becomes an executive member representing Matabeland South province in the National Executive Committee (NEC).

In an interview Cllr told Chronicle Online that he is up to the task of ensuring the rainbow province’s rural areas play a part in achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“I am committed to work tirelessly with all members in the NEC and to implement all resolutions brought to the Association. First of all, I will work guided by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr ED Mnangangwa’s call to action and no compromise to service delivery and leaving no one and no place behind.

“I will delve deeper to looking at the social services aspects that is health services, education, water and sanitation and also the traffic ability of our roads not forgetting the welfare of both councillors and staff to mention but a few,” said Cllr Ndebele.-@mthabisi_mthire