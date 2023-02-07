Bulilima shortlists candidates for top job

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

BULILIMA Rural District Council (RDC) has shortlisted five candidates to fill the Chief Executive Officer`s post after receiving 17 applications following its decision to turn down former boss John Brown Ncube’s bid to renew his contract.

The RDC parted ways with the former CEO saying he had served the mandatory two terms.

Council had to get legal advice from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on the issue of Mr Ncube’s contract as he had been appointed before the 2013 constitution came into force.

The former CEO approached the courts to challenge the non-renewal of his contract before he withdrew the case and opted to negotiate for an exit package.

Bulilima RDC council chairperson Zoolake Nyathi yesterday said they have since shortlisted five candidates for interviews to replace Mr Ncube.

“It was a high turnout as we received 17 applications. On Friday we managed to sift through the applications and shortlisted five candidates who will be called for interviews. The process to get a new CEO may take time depending on who lands the position because some of those who applied may be employed somewhere and the process to move to us should they make it takes time,” he said.

Mr Nyathi said he could not divulge the names of those who applied or those who had been shortlisted until council concludes the process.

However, sources said the shortlisted candidates are acting CEO, Biliat Mlauzi, the internal auditor Israel Moyo and Mangwe RDC executive officer administration and Human Resources Johnson Sibanda, and two candidates from Kusile RDC and Beitbridge whose names were not immediately availed.

Bulilima RDC is home to Zimbabweans based outside the country who have been setting an example for their compatriots in the diaspora by participating in the development of their community by contributing towards the building of a number of clinics in the district.

The rural district council also benefits from wildlife through hunting quotas that are issued as it is home to Mabhongane Wildlife Park which borders Botswana. — @themkhust