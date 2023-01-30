Bulilima West rallies behind President Mnangagwa

Zanu PF Bulilima West legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti (centre) follows proceedings at the Bulilima West Thank You Rally at Ndolwane Business Centre on Saturday. Looking on is Zanu PF Bulilima DCC Cde Felix Ncube (right) and Potraz deputy director general Mr Alfred Marisa. (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Ndolwane, Bulilima

THE ruling party structures and supporters in Bulilima West Constituency in Bulilima district have expressed their full support to the Zanu PF Presidential candidate, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Ndolwane Business Centre on Saturday to celebrate President Mnangagwa’s resounding victory of in the 2018 elections.

Dubbed “Bulilima West Thank You Rally”, the celebrations were organised by Bulilima West legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti and Bulilima Proportional Representative Dr Evelyn Ndlovu.

The event showcased the unity in Bulilima West as party supporters from wards scattered around the constituency were in attendance.

Makhulela, Bambadzi, Nyele, Dombodema, Vulindlela, Masendu, Khame and Madlambudzi were among the wards that were represented.

Addressing supporters Cde Phuti urged party members to remain united and give the President pleasing results.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the success of winning elections in 2018 through the able leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“In his tenure in the Second Republic he has implemented meaningful developmental projects with milestone achievements to almost every corner of the country. I am here to call upon you to put your trust in him and ensure the President wins the elections and that the party wins resoundingly,” said Cde Phuti.

