Bulawayo City council resumes physical full council meetings

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has reverted to the original times and arrangement for Full Council meetings which are normally held on the first Wednesday of the month.

To avert the spread of Covid-19, the local authority suspended the physical meeting in 2020.

Members of the public and the media were only able to follow the council proceedings through a live stream feed on Facebook.

In a statement today Monday, council corporate communications officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya said the first meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“Please be advised that with effect from (Wednesday, 1st February, 2023), the City of Bulawayo Council Meeting will revert back to the original times of 16:30 hours. The public gallery is also now open to members of the Media. Due to limited seating, please be advised that we can only accommodate 1 (One) person from each Media House. Should there be wishes to accommodate more, please kindly liaise before the Meeting. Live Streaming will continue on the Facebook Page,” said Ms Ngwenya.

She said everyone should be seated by 4:25PM at the latest as no one will be allowed in after the meeting starts.

