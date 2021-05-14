Byo Arts Fest launches ecotourism visual arts competition for schools

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Arts Festival (BAF) has launched a visual arts competition for primary and secondary schools in the city aimed at promoting ecotourism and equipping communities with skills and knowledge on its benefits.

The competition will run under sub themes that include environmental conservation, local tourism and socio-economic development, local culture and tourism, nature and travel and outdoor learning and appreciation.

Learners with the help of teachers are expected to submit their works at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on May 26 where adjudication will run to the 28th. Thereafter 10 works will be selected for the final exhibition slated for June 1.

The winners are expected to grace the official opening ceremony of the festival set to run from June 2 to 5.

BAF director Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri said schools in Bulawayo should take up the competition as the city moves to promote ecotourism.

“The school visual arts competition is an initiative of BAF in partnership with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

“The objective is to create a platform for learners from Bulawayo and the surrounding areas to lend their voices towards the discourse of promoting ecotourism in urban areas. The visual art competition and exhibition aims at promoting ecotourism with the view of promoting environmental awareness, economic and socio-cultural benefits of ecotourism. Learners will develop an ability to communicate messages around ecotourism through the various visual art-forms,” said Mambazo.

He said through the competition, participants should devise means of being able to communicate issues pertaining to ecotourism through visuals arts.

“At the end of the competition and exhibition, learners would be able to; critically use visual arts to communicate different issues on ecotourism; manipulate principles and elements of design in creating works around ecotourism; acquire skills in outdoor learning activities and appreciation of their environment; and appreciate aesthetic value of visual art and the environment.

“Ecotourism is an effective tool for sustainable development and this is the main reason why the education system must embrace it and include it in their economic development and conservation strategies,” said Mambazo.

He added:

“The exhibition will promote outdoor learning and speaks to the cross-cutting themes in the updated curriculum.”[email protected]_mthire