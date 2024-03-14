Byo Police recover 19 head of stolen cattle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

SUSTAINED police crime awareness campaigns by Bulawayo police and close cooperation by farmers around the city has led to the recovery of 19 head of cattle stolen from Inyathi and Mbembesi areas in Matabeleland North province.

According to the Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, the animals are being kept at Kuthula Farm in Matopo

“Bulawayo Police have recovered 19 head of cattle stolen from Inyathi and Mbembesi farmers. This was a result of ongoing crime awareness campaigns by a Bulawayo Provincial Anti stock theft team where farmers surrounding Bulawayo are engaged to close routes used by thieves into the city. The cattle are on a farm in Matopo,” said Insp Ncube in a brief statement Thursday morning.

Recently, the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo’s son, Jabulani Nkomo revealed that he lost a herd of 42 cattle at his Umguza Plot in what he suspects was over a period of four months from August to December last year.

Police have since said Nkomo’s employee, Tatenda Chimombe who is on the run, is the chief suspect in the case.

In January, Bulawayo police arrested two men from Emganwini Suburb in Bulawayo for rustling a herd of 19 cattle.