Cabinet to set up inter-ministerial committee on climate change

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Cabinet has agreed to establish an Inter-Ministerial Committee to spearhead measures to combat climate change effects as the country moves a gear up to reducing emissions.

Chief among the duties of the committee, will be to coordinate the implementation of resolutions agreed at the COP26.

In her post cabinet press briefing yesterday, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the Government was also formulating the e-Mobility Frameworks which will incorporate electric and hybrid motor vehicles.

“Cabinet agreed to establish an Inter-Ministerial committee to coordinate the implementation of resolutions agreed at the COP26 and the preparations for future conferences,” she said.

The decision follows COP26 summit held in Glasgow, Scotland where at least 110 countries, Zimbabwe included, representing 85 percent of the planet’s forests, had signed the pivotal COP 26 Glasgow Leaders Declaration of Forests and Land Use, committing to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.

In the pledge, countries committed to combating climate change, curbing biodiversity destruction and hunger and protecting and promoting indigenous people’s rights and access to forests and forest production amongst others.

Cabinet, said Minister Mutsvangwa, noted that countries like China and India achieved the watering down of the text of the declaration from ‘phasing out to phasing down’.

As a result, the Cabinet resolved to scale up the country’s National Tree Planting and reporting efforts as pledged by President Emerson Mnangagwa.

“The public is urged to take up the re-greening initiative and participate at all levels. Furthermore, in support of the green environment, the government is in the process of formulating the e-Mobility Framework which will incorporate electric and hybrid motor vehicles and charging infrastructure,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The policy will provide for the management of the environment through compliance to clean energy requirements, thereby curtailing the import bill on fossil fuels.

Recently, President Mnangagwa said there is a need for global nations to move from rhetoric to action on climate change issues as extreme weather conditions were threatening livelihoods and lives, with Zimbabwe among the worst affected countries.

The President said if the world does not act now on climate change, livelihoods would be destroyed and jobs as well as lives would be lost.

The devastating effects of climate change have been witnessed in the country including increased frequency of cyclones, floods and drought.