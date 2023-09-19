Cable thieves plunge Paddonhurst suburb into darkness

Online Reporter

OVER 300 houses in Paddonhurst suburb in Bulawayo have gone for two days without electricity with Zesa officials saying cables were stolen and the fault might be fixed by Wednesday.

A power outage occurred on Monday around 2AM, while the residents were in bed only to wake up without electricity.

In a notice from the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the fault was caused by cable theft.

“Affected areas are: Netherby Drive, Sinclar Avenue, De Beer Avenue, Dillion Avenue, Britton Avenue, Paddonhurst Shopping Complex, Catholic University, Eastcot Avenue and the surround areas.

ZETDC Southern Region Manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji said they received a report and there was a team on the ground, power may be restored on Wednesday.