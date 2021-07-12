Cal Vin murder by car – still no leads nine months after his burial

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE say there are still no leads as to who was responsible for the death of Zimbabwe rapper Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo, nine months after his burial.

Cal Vin died at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo on October 25 last year after being run over by an unidentified white car, just 100 metres from his home in Luveve 5.

Thereafter the king of hip hop and was given a hero’s send off as his casket toured Bulawayo. Cal Vin’s emotionally charged burial ceremony was attended by thousands of people at Bulawayo Amphitheatre, before he was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, an honour bestowed only to luminaries of Bulawayo for their great work in uplifting the city.

During the week leading up to Cal Vin’s burial, police said that a suspect Wilfred Mafuka handed himself over.

However, this year Mafuka, was exonerated of all charges by police after DNA results taken from his vehicle proved that he was not involved in that particular incident, but had run over an animal.

In an interview, Assistant Commission Paul Nyathi said there are still no leads.

“Police are still conducting investigations. Currently we don’t have any information. We are just appealing to the members of the public to give us any information that they may have. Because out there, there is somebody who knows the truth. And it is not good for anyone to run away after an accident, either killing or injuring someone and you just decide to keep quiet,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the police were still confident that the culprit will be nabbed.

“Out there somebody knows the truth and the truth will come out. People may try and hide information the culprit might try to hide, but eventually the truth will come out and the law will take its course,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Cal Vin’s mother, Sinikiwe Luphahla has told our sister paper B-Metro that she is having sleepless nights as her son’s killer(s) have not been caught.

Since Cal Vin’s death, his girlfriend, Michelle Maphosa gave birth to his son in March.

