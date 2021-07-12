LATEST: Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers urges members to ensure employees are vaccinated

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has urged its members to ensure their employees are vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a statement, CZR commended the work that was being done by the Government in accelerating the vaccination programme as the country targets to vaccinate 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

“Zimbabwe received two million vaccine doses last week and Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube said 3,5 million vaccine doses are on its way amplifying the Government’s commitment in fighting the virous.

“As CZR, we urge our members to ensure that their employees are vaccinated to reduce the cycle of transmission and to save lives.

“We also believe that the vaccination programme will mitigate against future business disruptions as many of our members cannot survive a total lockdown,” said the retailers’ body.

In light of the need to save lives, the Government has since launched a vaccination blitz across the country as over four million vaccine doses have so far been procured.

