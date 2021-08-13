Cameroon to host Africa Cup of Nations in five cities

The Warriors will join 23 other countries who qualified for the tournament scheduled to run from January 9, 2022 to February 6.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations draw next week Tuesday, Caf has released a full schedule, which will see matches spread over five cities in the host nation, Cameroon.

“Five cities, Douala, Yaoundé, Bafoussam, Garoua and Limbe, will host the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. A total of 52 matches will be played,” said Caf on their website.

According to the match schedule, Group A which will naturally have the hosts will be based in Yaoundé using the newly built Olembe Stadium. The opening match will kick off at 6pm Zimbabwe time with the second coming in three hours later.

The City of Bafoussam where Kouekong Stadium is based, will host Group B teams whose matches kickoff on January 10.

Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé will be host to Group C whose matches also kick off on January 10 while Roumde Adjia located in the City of Garoua will be home to teams that will be in Group D who get their competition underway on January 11.

Doula’s Japoma Stadium will be home to Group E where the first game will also be on January 11 with their second match the following day.

The last Group games will be played on January 20.