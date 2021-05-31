Can Ammara and Vusi Nova do a song together already?

Can Ammara and Vusi Nova do a song together already? Vusi Nova (middle) with Ammara Brown (immediate right) and other celebs.

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter

The chemistry between Old Mutual Amazing Voices judges – Ammara Brown and South African musician Vusi Nova is too much!

Looking at their pictures and connection onscreen, one can be forgiven for thinking that the two are a couple. That is how close they are. Borrowing Vusi Nova’s favourite statement on the singing competition, one can easily say: “the two just work”.

Now imagine all this chemistry in a song. Ammara’s afro-pop and Vusi Nova’s Afro-soul, definitely, will be nothing short of a hit.

Commenting on the pictures Ammara was posting with Vusi Nova from South Africa, where the Amazing Voices competition is taking place, most of her fans pleaded with her to consider collaborating with the Intliziyo hit-maker.

“Do a song together please,” commented one.

“Flames…I thought a song was coming,” commented another.

It remains to be seen if Ammara and Vusi will heed this call by fans as they could just be sitting on a potential game-changer.

 

