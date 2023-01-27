Car thief nabbed

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu ,Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo arrested a 27-year-old man from Lobengula for stealing a motor vehicle, which was parked outside a flat in the city centre.

The suspect, Thuthukani Sibanda used the stolen car as a pirate taxi plying the Magwegwe-city centre route before he was arrested the same day.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the complainant also lost some groceries worth US$33 that were inside her car, a silver Honda Accord.

“After parking and locking her car, the complainant took the car keys and proceeded to her room where she opened the door and hung the bunch of keys outside the door of her room. When she entered the flat there was another male tenant and his friend who were in their room,” said Insp Ncube.

“After a few minutes, the complainant heard the two men unlocking the screen door going out. She, later on, checked for her keys where she had put them and discovered that they were missing.”

The woman went outside and checked for her car in the parking lot and it was there. She reported the matter to the police.

While at the police station making a police report, the complainant received a phone call from her friend informing her that he spotted the stolen car at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 8th Avenue.

“Acting on that information, our officers quickly reacted leading to the recovery of the stolen car and arrest of the suspect,” Insp Ncube. [email protected]