CBC Hornets crowned Bulawayo Metro Rugby Board Under-20 champions

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) Hornets were crowned winners of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Under-20 League after topping the standings with 25 points from five matches when the tournament concluded on Saturday at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

The students won all the matches they played, recording a 40-5 victory over Old Miltonians (OMs) in Saturday’s match to win the first tournament of the year in the local rugby set up.

Themba Phiri, who was standing in for the Hornets head coach, Nelson Madida, said he was excited with the way his boys played throughout the campaign which is evidence of the work they put in to prepare for the tournament with new players coming into the team. “It feels great to be the champions, the boys have been putting in some hard work and we have had some new players coming in made up of Form Fours and they are jelling in with the rest of the senior players. If the boys continue with the team unity, playing together as a team, I think we will go far,” said Phiri.

At the end of the month, the city is set to host a schools rugby festival at the city’s ceremonial home of rugby, Hartsfield Rugby Grounds, from March 31 to April 1. The festival, sponsored by Pony Club Investments, will be the first in 2023 after the previous year was closed on a high note with another fiesta, the Unforgettable Rugby Festival. The tournament will attract teams from around the country and across the borders.

Some of the teams expected to take part in the two-day rugby feast are the Milton Elephants, Churchill Bulldogs, Botswana Under-19 Vultures, Western Suburbs Panthers, Hornets, Lomagundi Bisons, Plumtree Amabhubesi, Wise Owl, Alan Wilson Sables and Petra Spartans.

