Cbz Holdings donates USD$ 10 000 WORTH OF PPE

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

UNITED Bulawayo of Hospitals (UBH) yesterday received USD$10 000 worth of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from CBZ Holdings.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the CBZ community, the financial institution’s chairperson Mr Mark Holtzman said it was one of the corporate body’s ways of saluting the unsung heroes during the pandemic.

“As the CBZ Holdings this is a gesture of trying to show our support to the Government and most importantly to our heroes and heroines in the health sector. We acknowledge the important role that you have been playing for over a year in the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.”

Mr Holtzman also said CBZ was trying to ensure its donations reach every place where they are needed. “We also handed over an ambulance to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to assist their medical teams to be more efficient as they respond to emergencies. Today we are in the City of Bulawayo handing over various PPEs to UBH as well as to Mpilo Central Hospital later this week.”

The donation was handed over to the UBH chief executive officer Dr Narcisius Dzvanga.

“We have always needed more donations and more helping hands and on behalf of UBH management and staff I would like to thank you for partnering with us,” said Dr Dzvanga.

“PPEs are high turnover items. Most of them are for single use and therefore almost on a daily basis we have to top up and keep pace with the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we are grateful for the helping hand. Our staff establishment is rising and no one is spared from wearing protective clothing. We are thankful to the CBZ management for thinking of UBH and assisting us.”

@rufarovaraidzo