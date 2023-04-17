CCC urged to be transparent to avoid poll violence

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Election Resource Centre (ERC) has demanded the Mr Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to be transparent in its candidate selection process as opaqueness could result in political violence.

CCC initiated a candidate selection process nearly two weeks ago but it has been mum on its next stage.

After conducting the candidate selection process, CCC is said to be conducting security screening which has left most of the aspiring candidates in suspense.

In a statement yesterday, ERC said CCC should ensure that its party members shun political violence.

“As the country gears up for the 2023 Harmonised elections, the ERC notes the selection process held by the CCC for councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs) who will contest in the 2023 harmonised elections. The Electoral Act is clear on political parties to ensure that their members desist from violent conduct,” read the statement.

It called for political tolerance among those vying for seats in the elections.

“As political parties and candidates continue to campaign for the 2023 harmonised elections, we urge all to exercise tolerance across the political divide and to conduct themselves in high esteem. To peacefully exercise their right to campaign in the confines of the law,” reads the statement.

“To ensure that internal processes are transparent to minimise discontentment that may lead to the eruption of violence and unnecessary tensions.”

[email protected]