Chamisa threatens to unleash more violence

Harare Bureau

MDC Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa has threatened to unleash more violence in the streets after yesterday’s planned illegal demonstrations failed to take off following a prohibition notice isued by the police.

The police invoked the Public Order and Security Act and issued a prohibition notice against the intended demonstration after the regulatory authority gathered intelligence that the demonstrations would degenerate into violence.

The ban was eventually confirmed by the High Court after it dismissed an application by the MDC Alliance challenging the prohibition.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Mr Chamisa remained intransigent after he vowed that he would continue with a wave of illegal demonstrations across the country.

“We are clear that this is a long winter of discontent and expression of ourselves. It is not going to be a walk in the park, it is not instant coffee, it is not going to be an easy because it is a struggle. It is the people’s struggle. We are going to pursue every avenue, there is not going to be any rest until the people of Zimbabwe achieve a people’s Government. A people’s Government is going to be a creature of a settlement that has to come through comprehensive reforms, through a transition mechanism through an understanding that a roadmap we put on the table is followed,” said Mr Chamisa.

“Yes, you are going to see more of the action, peaceful action in other cities and in Harare. In fact this is not the end, it is a beginning, what you are seeing is just a teaser, an introduction, we are going to be in the street until the State responds to the streets because hunger, poverty is on the streets so we want to activate the streets until the resolution is achieved.

“We have multiple million steps to take, we are clear in terms of the next course of action we are going to take, we will continue to mobilise.”

Mr Chamisa repeated the same allegations of legitimacy of the present Government despite the fact that the Constitutional Court together with local, regional and international organisations gave approval of the July 30 harmonised elections which President Mnangagwa won.

Aggrieved by the presidential election result, Mr Chamisa mounted a court challenge with the Constitutional Court in terms of the Constitution which was eventually dismissed for lack of merit.

He has refused to accept both the election result and the ConCourt ruling and has spurned a call for dialogue by President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabweans from all walks of life yesterday commended the courts for upholding a ban on an intended MDC-Alliance demonstration saying previous protests organised by the party had led to deaths and destruction of property.

MDC-Alliance notified the police of their planned demonstration on August 5 this year but the police issued an order prohibiting the event for security reasons on Thursday.

The opposition party then filed an urgent application for review of the order, which was thrown out by Justice Joseph Musakwa.

The judge said the MDC-Alliance should have approached the magistrates’ court first.

A few MDC-Alliance hooligans tried to disturb the peace in Harare’s CBD but police were swift in dispersing them.

Mr Christopher Kamba who sells soft drinks in Harare’s CBD also commended police for maintaining order in the city.

“These demonstrations affect our future and that of our children, so the police have done a great job in maintaining peace and order. We cannot have lawlessness in the country simply because someone wants to get in power through unconstitutional means. We appeal to the law enforcement agencies to keep their presence in town so that hooligans will not disturb our operations,” he said.

Mr Abel Joseph Gurure, who is a vendor at Charge Office Bus Terminus, said he was against demonstrations.

Youth chairman for Mbare vegetable market vendors Simbarashe Chakarowa said that their business had been affected as only a few customers that turned up yesterday.

“We are open as usual but today business is a bit low because of few customers. We are selling perishable goods such as bananas, potatoes, cabbages, which might be affected,” Mr Chakarowa said.

Mr Norest Mapfumo (25) also commended the police.