Chaos as Dassie found in classroom

Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

THERE was chaos at Shindi Primary School in Chivi, Masvingo Province after a Dassie was found in a Grade Seven classroom.

Dassies are squat and heavily built, with adults reaching a length of 50 cm and weighing around 4kg.

There is speculation that some teachers and villagers own wild animals for witchcraft purposes as they are sometimes found at public places like schools.

Villagers spoken to said the community, especially teachers, were living in fear.

One of the community members who witnessed the incident said he was still traumatised by the shocking discovery of the animal.

“I still can’t believe what I saw. People now suspect that the school could be under attack from witchcraft. There are suspicions of Satanism and at some point the community wanted the school closed,” he said.

This follows some reports of learners mysteriously fainting and some having hallucinations at Shindi Primary Secondary School.

Both schools are located on the edge of Chamakondo mountain.

Mr Enock Shindi, who is the Deputy Headmaster at the school and former Councilor said this is not the first an animal is found in class.

In 1976 a dassie was also found in a classroom at the same school.

Some villagers alleged that a villager took the animal home for meat.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo could not be reached for a comment.