Chibuku Road to Fame Matabeleland North provincial finals set for Saturday in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

ALL is set for this year’s Chibuku Road to Fame Matabeleland North provincial finals slated for Chinotimba Old Bar in Victoria Falls this Saturday, with 10 groups confirmed to compete.

The competition, which was over the years dominated by sungura and Afro-jazz fusion music, is now open for other genres such as Zim-dancehall, hip-hop and other contemporary tastes.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) is organising the provincial event Shangano Arts Trust in support.

The competition is a partnership between NACZ and Delta Beverages, with the former being the technical partner, while the latter is the sponsor.

Dubbed Cula Sizwe/Super Star, the contest has been running for years and is a perfect platform for budding groups to showcase themselves while also exhibiting talent in local culture through music and dance.

Last year’s provincial winners Shangani of Hwange who finished 3rd nationally, are also part of the contestants.

The other groups are Crazy Hits from Umguza, Kweseka, Walk of Life. General Chimoto and ATV, Bandlab, Express Chimurenga, Zambezi Crew, Extra Joy, Simunye, all from Victoria Falls and defending champions Shantani of Hwange.

This is a music talent search programme that targets youths aged between 18 and 35.

The groups should not have recorded an album before and should have between five and eight members, according to organisers.

However, there are some groups that have participated for many successive years and some are one-man bands who quickly assemble friends for the sake of competing and dismantling afterwards.

The competition resumed last year after a Covid-19 forced break.