Chicken INN FC donates kit to Mtshede Primary

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN FC has made a kit donation to the Mtshede Primary School Under-13 football team in Bulawayo ahead of the start of the Naph football competitions.

This is not the first time the GameCocks support the school as they did the same with the athletics team last term.

The GameCocks provided the school with food and drinks as they went on to win their Inter-schools competitions.

Charles Dliwayo, the GameCocks juniors team manager said: ” The school are our partners, hence we have decided to come up with this gesture. Remember, we use their facilities for the training purposes of all our development sides. This is therefore our way of also supporting them.”

Peter Mpofu, the Mtshede Primary School coach said the donation was a huge motivation for his side.

“We are grateful to Chicken INN for the donation. This will motivate the boys to do well in the upcoming competitions,” said Mpofu.

