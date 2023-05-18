Chicken INN FC donates kit to Mtshede Primary

18 May, 2023 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Chicken INN FC donates kit to Mtshede Primary Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore poses with Mtshede Primary School pupils at the kit donation handover ceremony

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter 

CHICKEN INN FC has made a kit donation to the Mtshede Primary School Under-13 football team in Bulawayo ahead of the start of the Naph football competitions.

This is not the first time the GameCocks support the school as they did the same with the athletics team last term.

The GameCocks provided the school with food and drinks as they went on to win their Inter-schools competitions.

Charles Dliwayo, the GameCocks juniors team manager said: ” The school are our partners, hence we have decided to come up with this gesture. Remember, we use their facilities for the training purposes of all our development sides. This is therefore our way of also supporting them.”

Peter Mpofu, the Mtshede Primary School coach said the donation was a huge motivation for his side.

“We are grateful to Chicken INN for the donation. This will motivate the boys to do well in the upcoming competitions,” said Mpofu.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting