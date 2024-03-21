Chiefs marriage, not divorce officers

The President of the Chiefs council Chief Mtshane Khumalo chats with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Vimbayi Nyemba during the marriage and inheritance training workshop in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

Peter Matika, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has clarified that the role of traditional chiefs as marriage officers will only be restricted to solemnising unions and not extend to handling divorce matters, a role which solely lies with the higher courts.

Traditional chiefs from across the country were yesterday certified as legal marriage officers after completing an intense two-day training programme on marriage and inheritance regulations and procedures in Bulawayo.

The chief’s mandate now encompasses monitoring and preventing child marriages, as well as supervising the distribution of inheritance. The National Council of Chiefs in conjunction with the Ministries of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and Local Government and Public Works organised the rigorous sensitisation workshop to equip chiefs with knowledge and skills to provide efficient service.

In conducting marriage ceremonies, chiefs are only allowed to solemnise unions within their area jurisdiction.

In his address, the acting deputy chairperson for the Law Development Commission, Mr Rex Shana, said as custodians of the law, chiefs must also enforce and promote harmony in unions.

“Chiefs are marriage officers and not divorce officers. They are not allowed to conduct or oversee any divorce matters, as this is the duty of the courts,” he said.

“This is in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe. In the same light, even the same magistrate who solemnises a couple is not allowed to be involved in their divorces and this is why these matters are taken to higher courts,” said Mr Shana.

Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, who was represented by his deputy Mr Norbet Mazunguye, said the workshop marked a significant phenomenon as the country embarks on a mission concerning the intricate issues surrounding marriages and inheritance in Zimbabwe.

“In many communities across Zimbabwe, chiefs serve as custodians of tradition, culture and governance, wielding significant influence and authority within their respective domains,” he said.

“It is, therefore, fitting that we recognise their invaluable contribution to our society and empower them to play a more active role in the marriage process.

“I am pleased to certify the chiefs as marriage officers under Section 9 (1) of the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:17). The provision says ‘every chief shall, by his or her office and so long as he or she holds such office, be a marriage officer for a customary law marriage in the district in which he or she holds office’,” said Minister Ziyambi. He said the designation acknowledges the vital role that chiefs play in the community and formalises their authority to solemnise marriages according to customary rites.

Minister Ziyambi said granting chiefs the official status will enhance their capacity to uphold the principles of consent, equality and justice in the marriage process, thereby promoting harmonious relationships and strengthening the social fabric of our nation.

“Furthermore, this underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and partnership between traditional leaders and Government institutions,” he added. “By working together with mutual respect and co-operation, we can leverage the unique strengths and insights of both parties to address the complex challenges facing our society and promote sustainable development and prosperity for all.”

Minister Ziyambi said marriages are the foundation of family and community structures and hold immense significance.

He explained that marriages are not just a union between two individuals, but also a binding force that shapes family ties, social dynamics and economic stability.

“However, despite the happiness that comes with marriage, there are also challenges and complexities that require our attention and understanding. In Zimbabwe, as in many societies, the principle of consent is paramount in marriages,” said the minister.

“Section 26 of the Constitution underscores the importance of free and full consent, ensuring that no marriage is entered into without the genuine agreement of both parties.

“This provision safeguards individual autonomy and protects against forced or coerced unions, thereby upholding the dignity and rights of all individuals.”

He added that the issue of child marriages remains a pressing concern, noting that despite legal prohibitions and international commitments, child marriages continue to persist in some communities in the country, robbing children of their childhoods, education and prospects.

“Section 3 of the Marriage Act reinforces the prohibition of child marriages, setting a minimum age requirement for marriage and imposing penalties for violations.

Yet, the prevalence of this practice underscores the need for concerted efforts to address underlying factors such as poverty, cultural norms, religious beliefs and lack of education,” said Minister Ziyambi.

While the Constitution and the Marriage Act provide legal frameworks for civil marriages, customary unions are governed by traditional practices and norms.

As such, Minister Ziyambi said Section 5 of the Marriage Act acknowledges the potential polygamous nature of customary unions, reflecting the cultural diversity and traditions of Zimbabwe’s communities.

“However, discrepancies between customary and statutory laws often lead to legal ambiguities and inconsistencies, particularly regarding the rights of spouses and children in polygamous marriages.

“By promoting awareness, fostering dialogue and advocating for the rule of law, we can work towards building a more just, equitable and inclusive society.

“Together, let us strive to uphold the principles of consent, equality and justice, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their marital status or background, are treated with dignity and respect,” said Minister Ziyambi.