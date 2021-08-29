Chigumbura, Jarvis appointed national talent scouts

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Former Chevrons’ players Elton Chigumbura and Kyle Jarvis have landed roles as Zimbabwe Cricket national talent scouts.

The duo will be responsible for mentoring and nurturing talent from the grassroots level.

Their appointment is set to help players with the development pathway before they can step into the national side.

“We are excited to have Elton and Kyle, who both excelled as players at the highest level of the international game, joining us as national talent scouts,” ZC director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza said.

“They will play a very important role as we move to establish a fully structured scouting network that is designed to identify, track and develop talented players from the youth level who will be nurtured through our development system.”

Chigumbura, a former Zimbabwe captain, retired from all forms of international cricket at the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan in November 2020.

The 34-year-old all-rounder bowed out having made 213 ODI, 14 Test and 57 T20I appearances for Zimbabwe.

Jarvis called time on his cricket career in June this year at the age of 32 after struggling with injury and illness.

The fast bowler retired after playing 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 22 T20Is.