Chikurubi Secondary School officially opened

Thupeyo Muleya –Beitbridge Bureau A 29 years old man from Khwalu 1 suburb (SDP) has been jailed by the Beitbridge Regional Court for 40 years after he was arrested for waylaying and raping a 13-year-old girl twice. The sentence comes a few days after a 53-year-old cross border transporter was sent to prison for 36 […]