Chikurubi Secondary School officially opened

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu officially opened Chikurubi Secondary School which has an enrollment of 280 students.

 

ZPCS now has 15 schools.

In a statement on X, ZPCS Com Gen Chihobvu said: “The school stands as a symbol of hope, growth and opportunity for our children and generations to come.”

 

