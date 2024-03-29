Christians celebrate Good Friday

Online writer

Today, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the Christian world to commemorate Good Friday.

The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday.

Traditionally, the solemn observance of Good Friday brings together a multitude of faithful believers on a day marked by reflection and prayer.

Churches across the country resonate with hymns and sermons, as congregants gathered to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The streets are usually adorned with symbolic processions, with participants carrying crosses and engaging in acts of devotion.

Religious leaders emphasise the significance of forgiveness, compassion, and renewal.

Good Friday serves as a poignant reminder of the central message of Christianity, uniting the community in reverence and promoting spiritual introspection.