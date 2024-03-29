CHURCHES NEED TO PLAN SAFE TRAVEL THIS EASTER/PASSOVER HOLIDAYS

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THESE holidays we are calling upon churches to think safety first in terms of mass travel of congregants, the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has said.

The Association said churches should hire buses and commuter omnibuses that are roadworthy, avoid traveling during the night and overloading.

“We appreciate that people who are committed to various churches love to sing but as passengers please don’t distract drivers.

“In addition, why end up in a road accident that costs your life or leads to disability because it was a cheap truck or kombi or a dilapidated chicken bus? ” asked PAZ national coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Goliati.

“Don’t hire a passenger service vehicle because it belongs to a fellow member of the church or a church leader. As for fellow passengers beware. Plan your journey ahead. Use registered passenger service vehicles, with passenger liability cover.’

He said passengers should speak when they notice that drivers are not following road safety rules.

“Don’t let conductors and drivers travel the way they want with you. Insist upon your rights. If necessary, tell the police when bus or kombi crews abuse road rules and regulations,” he said.

