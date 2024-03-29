Churches geared for busy Easter holiday…President to attend ZCC Easter Passover Festival at Mbungo

Chronicle Writers

CHRISTIANS from all walks of life have converged in various places of worship across the country and beyond to commemorate Easter, a principal festival on the Christian calendar as the church celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after His crucifixion.

As Easter begins today, several churches have lined up various events to mark the Passover celebrations with President Mnangagwa expected to attend the Zion Christian Church (ZCC)’s Easter Passover festival on Sunday at the church’s Mbungo Estate in Bikita District, Masvingo Province.

The holiday started when the church marked Palm Sunday, which is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

On Tuesday, the Government announced that it will monitor and supervise all public gatherings during the Easter holiday as part of a raft of measures to curb the spread of cholera in the country. Police said they will also be out in full force targeting criminal elements who often take advantage of holidays to intensify their criminal enterprises.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to help preserve lives during the Easter holiday.

In Bulawayo, it was a hive of activity as many Christians who worked half-day yesterday, hurried home to prepare for the holiday.

Many companies yesterday had half-days at work, to allow employees to engage in last-minute shopping and travel to different places where they will be with relatives, friends or fellow worshippers at church functions. Chronicle yesterday observed that some popular hiking spots in the city were teeming with activity as scores of travellers waited to board lifts to their respective destinations.

The news crew also spoke to selected church leaders who shared their plans for the holiday. Synod secretary for the Zimbabwe United Congregational Church of Southern Africa, Reverend Sikhalo Cele said they will hold meetings in Bulawayo, Nkayi, Plumtree, Gwanda and Inyathi during Easter under the theme: “Reaching New Frontiers: Bringing Hope and Healing.”

In Bulawayo, congregants will gather at their church building in Njube suburb.

“This year’s Easter is very special to us as a church. Not only are we going to be focusing on the death and resurrection of Christ, but we will also be talking about the socio-economic challenges facing society,” said Rev Cele.

“We want to remind everyone that God is still there despite all the challenges we are facing hence the theme: ‘Reaching New Frontiers: Bringing Hope and Healing’.”

Harvest House International Church leader, Bishop Collin Nyathi said this year they are not holding their traditional Easter conferences. He, however, said they will gather for their “big Sunday” at their conference centre in Bulawayo’s Selbourne Brooke.

“We will have a big Sunday at our conference centre where there will be Holy Communion. That is very special to us because the wine is a reminder of the blood that was shed on the Cross by our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and the communion symbolises His body,” said Bishop Nyathi.

Executive secretary of the South Zimbabwe Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Thamsanqa Dube, said although they do not align Easter with their religious belief, they have lined up camping activities across the country for young children and youths.

“There are several camps that are planned. So, we are not necessarily celebrating Easter, but spending the long weekend as friends and families,” said Pastor Ndlovu.

