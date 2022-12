Chronicle Online Reporter

CHRONICLE intern Flora Fadzai Sibanda has scooped a prize for second position in the GBV activism stories that was hosted by NUST and Creative Centre for Communication and Development (CCCD).

She won prize money, a smartphone and was awarded a participation certificate.

Last week she won an environmental journalism award for “best Sustainable Livelihoods story” that was hosted in Harare by Rainbow Tourism Group in partnership with Environment Africa.