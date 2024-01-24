Church honours Professor Mthuli over Cowdray Park projects

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) has honoured Finance minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube over his role in pushing for the transformation of the country’s second biggest suburb, Cowdray Park through humanitarian and infrastructure support.

Professor Ncube spearheaded the development of the suburb’s poor road network, water crisis, electricity connection and sewer rehabilitation among other projects ahead of last year’s August 23 harmonised election.

While he lost the election to the now recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s Mr Pashor Sibanda, he has since vowed to continue developmental projects through Zanu PF’s new constituency legislator Cde Authur Mujeyi.

In his address to hundreds of people, during a thanksgiving ceremony organised by Cde Mujeyi, over the weekend, CCA president Bishop Rocky Moyo said Ncube’s works should not go unnoticed.

“As indigenous churches in Africa, we have witnessed progress in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb within a short period of time being spearheaded by Professor Mthuli Ncube which complement President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 for transforming urban areas and suburbs into smart cities,” Bishop Moyo said.

“Professor Mthuli Ncube has led by example before, during and after the elections in transforming Cowdray Park’s infrastructure in the form of sanitary, political, social, technology and economic facilities. As bishops, we are honouring him with a Certificate of Achievement in Humanitarian work and Community Development.”

Professor Ncube who was the guest of honour at the event expressed gratitude over the gesture before calling for unity and peace among residents to ensure cities were transformed.

“As the ruling party in Government, we will not stop spearheading development of our communities as premised on the Vision 2030 development template.

“We will make sure that the road infrastructure linking major towns and communities bordering Cowdray Park are developed, repaired and constructed using state of the art equipment. As the ruling party, we will make sure Cowdray Park is well equipped with facilities which suit modern day smart suburbs which complement realisation for Bulawayo’s status of becoming a renowned smart city in Zimbabwe,” Professor Ncube.

He acknowledged the role of indigenous churches in building and sustaining peace among communities.

Meanwhile, Cde Mujeyi said his mission was to work hand in hand with Ncube as part of the effort to further develop the sprawling suburb.

Cowdray Park with 75 070 people is the second most populous ward in the country after Harare’s Budiriro that has 89 287.