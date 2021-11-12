CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba has implored judges to dispense justice with reasonable promptness to meet public expectations as society looks up to the bench as an epitome of an orderly society.

Speaking on the first day of the three-day judicial orientation of the 12 newly appointed High Court Judges being conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) here, CJ Malaba said the office of the judge is of pivotal social importance and people expect justice to be done and seen.

“The timing of this orientation therefore gives you the added advantage of having an insight on what is expected of you and an appreciation of what the office of the judge entails. These sessions are aimed at giving you an opportunity to hone your skills on broad areas that affect your business in court, in chambers and in your day to day conduct with the outside world.

“People also expect judges to be organised and make reasoned decisions based on the law when presiding over matters. What the public is expecting is a demonstration of the ability and capacity to dispense justice with reasonable promptness and aptitude. Socially, they expect a judge to be of impeccable character. This is because to the people, judges are the fountain of justice and an epitome of an orderly society,” said CJ Malaba.

He said an effective and functional judiciary requires not only a skilled bench, but also one that operates with regard to professional ethical standards to retain public trust and confidence in the fairness and objectivity of the justice delivery system.

The new High Court judges were appointed a few months ago and the orientation exercise seeks to equip them with judicial education which is key to ensuring high standards in the justice delivery system.

The induction will equip them with core skills for effective justice delivery in criminal and civil trials, pre-trial conferences, appeals, reviews, applications as well as the new Integrated Electronic Case Management System so that they are able to dispense expeditious and quality justice.

CJ Malaba said the days when judicial education and training were seen to be beneath a judge are long gone as the JSC values education and skills development.

More such trainings are on the cards, the chief justice added.

He said orientation of new judges is an opportunity for new judges of the High Court to collectively acquire tools that will equip them for the roles ahead of them.

“One can never know it all. Every judge therefore needs judicial education in every aspect of adjudication and judging. Judicial education is key to ensuring high standards of judicial performance and it is a lifelong project. I appreciate that on your appointment you were coming from different backgrounds. That is the reason why it is important to orient you on the expectations of the office you now occupy,” he said.

CJ Malaba said the theme for the 2021 legal year “Ensuring efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary” is a relentless reminder of the work that needs to be done to fully realise the vision of a Zimbabwe in which world class justice prevails. — @ncubeleon