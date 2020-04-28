‘Clubs don’t owe former players’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EX-ZIMBABWE football international George Mbwando says local clubs have no obligations to take care of their former players, as they are already struggling to keep their operations viable.

Encouraging the present crop of players to “make hay while the sun shines”, the Germany-based former Warriors’ star said ex-footballers should use their popularity to fend for themselves.

Mbwando noted with concern that every time an ex-footballer died, there was an outcry that clubs would have neglected their legends.

Last month, Highlanders came under fire at the funeral of legendary coach Barry Daka and were accused of turning a blind eye on their ex-players.

“I always read stories back home that when a former footballer dies there’s an outcry that teams are neglecting their former players, who die in poverty. If a contract ends on the 30th of June, on the 1st of July the club has nothing to do with you anymore,” said Mbwando.

“How can a club in Zimbabwe help a former team legend when they are struggling to help those that are playing now? Former players need to change their mindset and know that if I’m not offering the club anything anymore, why should I expect anything?”

Former players, he said, should take a leaf from ex-national team coach Charles Mhlauri, who despite being in charge of academies in the United States of America, runs a poultry project producing at least 30 000 eggs a day on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Mbwando dumped his football boots for spanners at the end of his career and is now a technician at an oil refinery in Europe.

At the age of 40 years, Mbwando went back to school to study as a technical engineer because he believed his former clubs and society owed him nothing.

“I’m saying all former footballers must just move on. Let’s help each other to promote our hustles and remember it’s never too late. There’re certain times when you are playing football that you think things will stay good forever. Every footballer knows what I’m trying to say. When you are still playing, you are the darling of everyone and the complete life is different, you get pats on your shoulder, everyone knows you and everyone wants to associate with you.”

Most players will be earning more than other white collar workers, he said, but a football career is very short and can end anytime.

An injury in training can easily end one’s career, although others are lucky enough to get to the end of their careers without any form of injury.

“Most former footballers go into hiding after their playing careers because if you are no longer playing people forget you very fast, which is very normal,” Mbwando said.

Bulawayo City FC vice-chairman Zenzo Moyo concurred with Mbwando.

“I always say society doesn’t owe anyone a favour and now that someone like George has said it, maybe people will take it seriously. This doesn’t only apply to former footballers, even the boys playing now must know that one day they will retire so it’s important to plan for the future now. What is important is to use the relations and links that you create with people while employed to make yourself a better person. If an opportunity comes to give back to society or the club, do so and if it doesn’t come, move on with your life.

“The problem is that we don’t want to be told the truth and I know Mbwando’s comments will not be taken lightly by some former players, but in isiNdebele they say ‘iqiniso aliqedi buhlobo’. We have to do some introspection and shape our lives,” said Moyo. — @ZililoR