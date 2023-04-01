Collabos have grown our fan base- Ndolwane Super sounds

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

MARTIN Sibanda of Ndolwane Super Sounds has said collabos he has had with artists, locally and regionally have helped expand his fan base across different backgrounds.

Speaking soon after landing at the JM Nkomo Airport on 1 April this afternoon ahead of tonight’s show where he is set to perform at Madlela Skhobokhobo, real name Mothusi Bashimane Ndlovu’s album launch at Kelvin Tshisanyama in Bulawayo, Sibanda said tonight’s Kwamu Kwamu album launch will be a litmus test for Rhumba music.

Sibanda performed in Waterval, South Africa at a Human Rights Day event organised by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in South Africa yesterday, to champion rights of migrants in South Africa before flying into Bulawayo this morning.

“Collabos have helped in expanding my fan base, like now I have a reasonable number of following in Vendaland South Africa and in Zimbabwe in other provinces where we were not very visible before.

“My music is now recognised more than ever before and I enjoyed sharing music knowledge with other artists. My music is well accepted now. I think collaborations I did with South Africans and others are bearing good fruits,” he said soon after landing where he was welcomed by his marketing manager Thandazani Nyoni.

Sibanda’s first collaboration was with Freddie Ntondele from DRC on the song Bolingo Ya Mama which was done in IsiNdebele, Tjikalanga and another language from DRC.

He also did two tracks Phalaphala and Khumbudzo which feature Vendaboy the poet from Limpopo in South Africa.

The Big Boss, as Sibanda is affectionately known, also had a collabo with Mark Ngwazi on two tracks Akanamali and Inyumbazana.

He also collaborated with Madlela on the song Isinqumo.

Sibanda believes the collabos are the reason why he is getting recognition even at State fucntions.

“The Human Rights Day show was awesome and I was mostly welcomed by fans.

As I went on stage everyone started cheering up and that was wonderful. I don’t know how i was selected but i believe they have been following us and know how good we are through partnering with other artists

At tonight’s album launch will be Madlela himelf, Sibanda, Ngwazi, Godolude, Zhezhingtonz, Skhosana Buhlungu, Mcebisi and Amathonga Amahle.

– @ncubeleon