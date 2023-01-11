Collective Band leader Ramsey K hopeful after RoilBAA win

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Legendary musician Ramsey K who ended 2022 in style after winning a Roil Bulawayo Arts Award (BAA) is ready to kick off the year in style by opening up to new opportunities and releasing an album.

“Ramsey K fans are in for a treat as I’m in the process of recording a new EP which I’ll soon advise the date of release. Most likely, it’ll be in March. The flavor is there and there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

Ramsey K has been setting Bulawayo alight with his live band performances with the Collective Band. The band that is under his wing is infused with singers from different backgrounds but share the same musical goal.

Commenting on his RoilBAA win for the Outstanding Cover band, Ramsey K said: “I feel great for the RoilBAA as this is a breakthrough for my career. I believe it’ll open so many opportunities for me locally, regionally as well as internationally. My team and I are now geared to have a big Ramsey concert.”

The musician also highlighted the power of collaborations as a way to grow a brand, a strategy that he will apply to his EP. It will feature different artists with inclusion of up-and-coming artistes.

He added that he will be introducing another band, the Big Ray Band that will be under his wing.