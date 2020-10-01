College Central, Savanna Trust partner on college life comedy series

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

PRODUCTION company College Central and theatre gurus Savanna Trust have partnered on a series titled Blue Roof which portrays college life and culture customs of people’s names.

The 10 episode comedy series is being shot in Harare and was written Derby Bheta, Ian Msakanda, Kudakwashe Jani, Isheunesu Taiga. Bheta directs the production.

Blue Roof features a cast of Tawanda Mupatsi who plays Chipo, Tinashe Machemera who plays Kadaffi, Takudzwa Mangodza who plays Terry Gunz, Samantha Hwindingwi who plays Zviko, Chimwemwe Chipidza as Vimbai, Catherine Chitupa as Rejoice, Bernadette Mukova as Queen and Brighton Ndlovhu as Khedda.

One of the production’s screen writers, Jani said the first episode is set to be premiered on College Central YouTube channel before the end of October.

“The series is about a university boy Chipo who gets accidentally placed in a female boarding house because of his name and has to find his way around.

“Blue Roof seeks to portray the college life and issues to do how cultures have determined which gender deserves such a name. As College Central are known for producing the much-loved Wadiwa Wepa Moyo drama series while Savanna Trust have performed at international festivals’ plays among them the 2014 Nama Award winning Best Theatrical production, “Half Empty Half Full”, the comedy is something to watch out for as genius minds are behind the scenes,” he said

