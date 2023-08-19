COMMENR: Sadc Summit highlights Zim’s quest to improve profile at the global stage

THE Sadc Summit in Luanda, Angola on Thursday marked a high point in the country’s quest to further improve its profile at the global stage.

The country was elected as vice-chair of the bloc, which means it will assume its rotating chair next year. Zimbabwe also won the support of the region in its bid to join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member from 2027 to 2028.

Thirdly, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Judith Kateera, took the oath of office after being appointed Deputy Sadc Secretary responsible for corporate affairs.

President Mnangagwa told us that he was happy to have been honoured to serve as vice-chair of Sadc until August 2024 when the country hosts the next summit at which it will take over the chair.

Dr Kateera’s assumption of the big post at the Sadc Secretariat is a big moment. It means that the country will have one of its citizens in one of the most influential offices at the executive office in Gaborone, Botswana. It enhances the country’s standing, reiterating too, the point that we have compatriots who have the capacity to take up those high posts at big institutions.

At a personal level, we think Dr Kateera is excited to be assuming that post.

The support that the country received in its effort to sit in the UN Security Council makes us prouder. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou said it was vital that Zimbabwe got the nod from the region.

“After the endorsement by Sadc, we are now able to approach other bodies, for example the African Union (AU) and beyond in terms of seeking support,” he said.

This is a crucial step, as Mr Manzou observes, thus we are hopeful that this positive beginning will end in success. The Government will intensify its diplomatic effort to gain the support of other countries on the continent, regional blocs and ultimately the AU. That will signal an intensification of the Government’s engagement and re-engagement agenda which has been ongoing since 2017.

We are optimistic that Africa will give our country all the support we need to secure that seat in the UN Security Council. When, not if, we get that seat, our national profile will get a lift, enabling our country to contribute to the shaping of global affairs.

We are sure that our country will go up there to promote world peace. We will go up there to denounce unipolarity, to demand the end of one bloc of nations seeking to dictate its will on the rest.

Zimbabwe will advance the view and interests of Africa and the historically downtrodden Global South. We will go there to amplify the national and African demand for the UN to be democratised, to reflect the diversity of the world.