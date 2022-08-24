COMMENT: BCC moto ‘Si Ye Pambili’ no longer relevant

If there is a motto that can be adopted by the City of Bulawayo in place of “Si Ye Pambili” (Let us go Forward), it’s the unofficial Milton High School prefects’ motto: “Order First, Liberty Last.”

There is no going forward in Bulawayo. Siye Phambili is a Rhodesian motto that has lost currency in the new Bulawayo.

The city is now dirty, disorderly and stagnant in old derelict buildings. Even public parks and community centres have been let to die.

The main park, once the major attraction in the city, has since been turned into a bus rank by unruly transport operators, most of whom are not from Bulawayo.

There is no going forward in a city where parking bays have been turned into car wash stations and vendors sell their wares everywhere.

This is why council finally decided to revive the parking system in the city centre. The parking system was long overdue as roads and order have to be maintained.

Yet, on Monday, a group of Bulawayo residents including those operating businesses in the city centre converged at the Large City Hall to present a petition to council over the privately administered parking system.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) and residents must find each other on the issue of parking in the city centre. The conflict has been going on for too long.

But order first! Let’s clean up the city. Parking charges can be reviewed later.

BCC in partnership with a private company, Tendy Three Investments (TTI), introduced the new parking system in February after Cabinet approved the US$2 million Bulawayo Vehicle Parking Management System.

BCC approved the company’s tender application last year on July 10. Under the arrangement, council receives 30 percent of the collected parking fees while the company gets 70 percent.

Paid parking is from 8AM to 5PM from Monday to Friday and 9AM to 1PM on Saturday at US$1 per hour. There is free parking on Sundays and public holidays.

This is how proper cities, the world over, are run. The real tragedy which demands a demonstration by residents is the free rein given to transport operators who have turned the city into an eyesore.

Where are those ugly buses parking? Why are minibuses blocking the streets?

When a Chronicle news crew visited the City Hall on Monday, scores of residents had gathered and were carrying placards with messages denouncing council. Some of messages read: “We want affordable parking”, “Parking fees too expensive” and “We demand good service.”

Bulawayo has not had public toilets for decades, yet residents have not protested. People now drink outside bottle stores and urinate all over the city.

Passengers are picked and dropped off anywhere and everywhere. What type of a city is that?

The parking system is the only good thing to have come out of City Hall in a long time.

Let’s pay the US$1 for now; order first. Parking charges can be discussed later; liberty last.

Bulawayo needs clean roads, new buildings, investment, infrastructure, water and order.

Above all, Bulawayo is currently desperate for competent leadership and serious residents.