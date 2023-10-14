COMMENT: Blame for CCC woes should fall squarely on Chamisa’s shoulders

THE blame for the chaos rocking the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) not only lies squarely on the shoulders of party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa but exposes the futility of his self-centred politics infamously disguised as “strategic ambiguity.”

At the formation of the CCC Mr Chamisa made the political outfit his personal project, avoiding the setting up of structures or an elective congress and instead opting for shadowy structures to run affairs.

The effect of Mr Chamisa’s chaotic handling of affairs in the CCC came out in the party’s primary elections ahead of the national polls and filing of candidates’ names in the nomination court.

The chaos continued during the polls when the CCC failed to engage adequate polling agents to cover the polling stations across the country.

Also, in the days leading to the elections, Ms Fadzayi Mahere was said to be the CCC spokesperson but she was, without explanation, removed from the post and replaced by Mr Promise Mkhwananzi.

It was no surprise, therefore, that Tshabangu, the CCC interim secretary-general recently announced the recall of some members of Parliament on the grounds that they had seized being party members.

There is precedence, in the Ms Mahere and Mr Mkhwananzi’s fiasco that in the CCC anyone can become anything at any given time. Simply put, chaos defines the CCC.

Reacting to the recall of the MPs, Mr Chamisa, during a press conference in Harare on Wednesday, said his party would disengage from Government activities.

However, on Thursday, a day after Mr Chamisa’s declaration, the party’s legislators attended a meeting of Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (SROC).

CCC legislators led by their Chief Whip, Mr Amos Chibaya, turned up at Parliament building to attend the SROC meeting including Senators Jameson Timba, Sesel Zvidzai, and Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa.

In fact, the Senators had to plead with officials of Parliament to be allowed to say the ruling by Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, on Tuesday suspending some rowdy CCC Members did not affect them as they belonged to the Senate and not the National Assembly where chaos reigned supreme.

They were referring to chaotic scenes instigated by some CCC legislators who disrupted Parliamentary business on Tuesday by protesting the ejection of their 15 colleagues after Mr Tshabangu wrote to Adv Mudenda that they had ceased to represent their party and should therefore, be recalled in terms of the Constitution.

After their pleas, they

were eventually allowed in and duly attended the meeting.

The latest incident proves that Mr Chamisa has lost grip of the CCC and his strategy to make the party his personal project has dismally failed.