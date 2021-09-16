COMMENT: Bulawayo, take advantage of ZITF spotlight

All is set for this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), the country’s premier international trade and investment showcase which begins on Tuesday next week.

The annual trade expo which was cancelled last year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held under strict Covid-19 health protocols.

A total of 11 countries and 357 exhibitors have confirmed their participation at this year’s trade expo.

The ZITF company chief executive Mr Nicholas Ndebele said there was a slight drop in the number of exhibitors this year compared to 2019 which he attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic which has disrupted economic activities globally.

This year’s theme is, “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.” What is encouraging is that the country is witnessing a decline in Covid-19 infections and deaths as the city of Bulawayo prepares to play host to local and international exhibitors.

The ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo has said this year’s event presents an ideal opportunity for stakeholders to converge, rebuild business leveraging on new regional and global developments while navigating the contours of the new normal which has become largely buttressed by technology. Mr Moyo said measures have been put in place to protect exhibitors and visitors from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said his board and management working with health authorities had established robust health and safety protocols. Participants to this year’s trade expo should therefore brace for strict health and safety protocols, modified venue layouts, more digital and hybrid meeting platforms and an emphasis on numbers management.

The ZITF presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to market itself as an investment destination and Bulawayo as the host city should take the lead.

Bulawayo should take advantage of the fact that representatives of international and local companies will converge in the city for the four days of the fair thereby affording the city fathers an opportunity to engage them.

This is the time for the city to organise business meetings even outside the four days of the fair to explain what it is offering as incentives to investors. Companies used to run away from Bulawayo due to water shortages but this has since been addressed as the city can now guarantee investors adequate water supplies throughout the year.

We want to take this opportunity to appeal to all residents of Bulawayo to strictly adhere to Covid-19 health protocols as we play host to local and international exhibitors at this year’s trade expo. Our visitors should enjoy a healthy and safe stay in the City of Kings and Queens.