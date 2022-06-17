COMMENT: Local languages are a resource for national prosperity

During the colonial era, it was illegal for Zimbabweans to speak their native languages at school. They had to speak English, the language of command. The language of the colonial master.

Such bizarre regulations were meant to alienate Africans not only from their languages, but from their culture. Africans could not be allowed to believe in themselves.

Today, our languages are all recognised and given the importance they deserve.

We agree fully with President Mnangagwa’s call for the nation to harness indigenous languages as a resource to facilitate social transformation, human capital development and wealth creation.

Speaking at the National Languages Conference in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said indigenous languages are critical for social cohesion

“The languages of our people are a resource that should be harnessed, not only to ensure cultural diversity and inter-cultural dialogue, but to also facilitate social transformation, human capital development and wealth creation. As you are aware, indigenous languages are critical for improving social cohesion as they give our communities a sense of inclusivity while nurturing national cultural identities, pride and the dignity of indigenous people,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Our languages are also an indispensable cultural heritage which is necessary for unity, education, economic well-being and mass participation.”

The conference was running under the theme: “Redefining the role of Zimbabwean languages for national development towards Vision 2030 and beyond.”

This theme is critical in that it promotes unity of purpose in nation building and economic development.

Zimbabwe has 16 official languages, namely Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Khoisan, Nambya, Ndau, IsiNdebele, Shangani, Xhosa, Sign Language, Sesotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda and ChiShona adopted in the 2013 Constitution.

All these languages are equally important if the country is to achieve its vision. The equality in use of all these languages is also in line with President Mnangagwa’s promise of leaving no one or place behind.

Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans. No one will come from another country or planet to develop Zimbabwe. Only Zimbabweans will build a better Zimbabwe.

The 16 official languages must be spoken with pride. Government must also roll out programmes to ensure that all the languages are taught not only in schools and universities, but on national television and radio stations.

Our languages can promote unity and unity can promote development.

Also, national pride will help us to always remember to guard our values, culture, infrastructure, resources and economy jealously.

This is why President Mnangagwa’s Government has been serious about promoting all 16 official languages.

Cabinet recently adopted the Principles for the Languages Bill, which underpin the need for the promotion of multilingualism, respect of language rights and linguistic preference as fundamental to the process of nationalism, development of augmentative and alternative communication systems for people with impediments that inhibit communication.

As the President said, social transformation, human capital development and wealth creation are some of the benefits of harnessing indigenous languages.