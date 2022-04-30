COMMENT: Once again bravo to Byo for successful Fair

Vice President Chiwenga (right), Angolan Secretary of State for Trade and Industry Amadeu Leitao Numes (left) and Foreign Affairs minister Fredrick Shava follow proceedings at the Connect Africa Symposium at the ZITF in Bulawayo

The 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which ends in Bulawayo today, lived up to its billing of being the country’s premier international trade and investment showcase.

The international trade expo being held under the theme: “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development,” did not only provide a platform for local and international companies to market their products but also provided a platform for leading industrialists, economists, those from academia, politicians and bankers to engage.

The five-day exhibition week had a packed programme of conferences, seminars and symposiums not just to discuss investment opportunities offered by Zimbabwe and the region but also strategies of enhancing trade among African countries.

There are therefore many takeaways for local and international companies, industrialists, African policy makers and bankers.

It is our fervent hope that as the ZITF curtains come down today, many local and international companies have clinched deals to expand the markets for their products or to boost productivity.

This year’s trade fair is a resounding success judging by the number of countries that are participating. The international trade expo is being held when the world is still under threat from the Covid-19 pandemic but despite this challenge, it has been oversubscribed forcing management to create space to accommodate the overflow of exhibitors.

The inaugural Connect Africa Symposium was held on the sidelines of the trade fair, a confirmation that this year‘s expo was not just about showcasing what local and international companies are producing.

Addressing delegates to the Symposium, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said Africa is a rich continent with unlimited potential yet to be explored and harnessed for the benefit of its people.

Following the engagements at the various fora during the week, we hope many companies, institutions, organisations and policy makers made new connections which can be further developed for the mutual benefit of the participants.

Zimbabwe and Bulawayo city in particular, we want to believe, was availed an opportunity to market itself to both local and international investors.

The hotels and lodges that accommodated our guests to the ZITF also had the opportunity to demonstrate that they are the hosts of choice and we have no doubt they will enjoy repeat visits.

We want at this juncture to implore our international guests to spend more days in the country exploring investment opportunities in the different cities and towns while enjoying our hospitality at our tourist destinations across the country.