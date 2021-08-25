COMMENT: Police must leave no stone unturned to bring to book Heany Junction thugs

THE reign of terror unleashed by criminal elements at Heany Junction Farm in Umguza District, Matabeleland North is serious cause of concern and the police are urged to descend heavily on the culprits who are making life a living hell for villagers there.

Yesterday, we carried a story detailing how the affected community is now living in fear after groups of organised criminal syndicates, believed to have come from neighbouring Mbembesi and Sigola in Umzingwane District, involved in gold panning descended on the area and terrorised villagers.

The criminal gang mostly carry out their operations at night pouncing on the unsuspecting villagers who would have retired to sleep.

In their raids, the criminals have torched huts, at times with people inside, and made off with cash, livestock among other valuables.

On Sunday, the gang raided Mr Justin Siyabalandela’s homestead at Bhasini Village, Heany Farm, and torched a hut with seven people inside.

They savagely attacked the family with axes, stones and machetes and attempted to burn victims’ car, a Toyota Wish.

The incident came two days after two other local villagers were attacked and robbed of a total of US$4 200 allegedly by the same gang.

Such acts of criminality should never be allowed to go on and the police must act swiftly to deal with these thugs before things get out of hand.

Communities must live peacefully and free of such criminals and never for a moment wonder if they will make it to the next day or their lives would be abruptly cut short at the hands of these marauding gangs.

Zimbabwe is a peaceful country and each and every citizen, including the Heany junction community, must never live in fear for their security.

Speaking to the Chronicle, one of the villagers expressed that they were losing hope in the local law enforcement agents in dealing with the criminals.

Whatever the reasons that have led to those sentiments, it is hoped that the local law enforcement agents and the community work together to effectively deal with these criminal gangs.

It is through a joint effort between the police and the communities that crime can be totally eradicated.

Last Friday, President Mnangagwa said criminals must never be given breathing space to commit offences because that will not only harm people and the society as a whole, but also impede the attainment of national development goals that the Second Republic is pursuing.

The President said this as he handed more than 82 new vehicles to the police.

The President said law enforcement agencies such as police were a key cog in the national development matrix of the country, and the Government stood ready to replenish and broaden their capabilities, including equipping them with the contemporary technological devices and applications matching modern day policing.

“The peace dividend that accrues from the diligent execution of your mandate has a far-reaching bearing on the level of investment and overall economic development of our country.

“Interventions by the Second Republic to date should see the ZRP realising its aspirations of policing for peace, economic development, prosperity and ultimately the attainment of development objectives set out in the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Crime by its nature retards the normal function of society, and this requires intervention by law enforcement authorities, the broader security establishment, citizens and the business community, among others. Perpetrators of crimes and offenders must thus be firmly dealt with in order to curb crime, deviance and illicit behaviour. Criminals must never be given any breathing space to commit their illegal, immoral and even wicked acts.”

Besides the Heany Junction issue, there are reports that organised gangs are also targeting some leafy suburbs in Bulawayo.

At the weekend, robbers reportedly pounced on a number of homes within the same neighbourhood in Burnside suburb taking advantage of the absence of power following the theft of Zesa cables in the area.

While the residents have no evidence to suggest a possible link between the organised home invaders and the power cable thieves, they strongly suspect that they could be working together.

Again, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in their localities to the police at the quickest time possible.

The city and other areas had in the past been rocked by cases of armed robberies but it is refreshing to note that the police have turned the tables and accounted for some of the criminals.

The Second Republic has, since its inception, been very clear that any form of crime will not be tolerated in Zimbabwe and it is through this spirit that everyone plays their role in its eradication.