COMMENT: Young people should make good decisions for their lives

THE call by President Mnangagwa for young people to be disciplined, ambitious and avoid drugs to transform their communities and countries could not have come at a greater time.

Speaking in a Heads of State panel discussion during the World Children’s Day commemorations at Mulungushi Conference Centre in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, the President said while leaders had a duty to create conditions to help young people who have constructive and developmental goals, the realisation of such aspirations could only be possible if they were disciplined.

The President’s calls came on the back of the arrest of 39 students from various schools and colleges at a Vuzu party in Bulawayo’s Khumalo suburb last Friday night.

After arresting the students on Friday night, the police recovered alcohol, cigarettes and cigarette stubs, and used and unused condoms.

Besides the arrest, the country has witnessed a surge in the abuse of drugs, especially by youths hence the message by President Mnangagwa was important in reminding the young people about making good decisions for their lives.

“Traditionally, we are Africans. Under African philosophy, wisdom is with the elders and cleverness is with the young. I can see that our children are very clever, and I am very proud of you,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I would wish you to dream big. But these dreams must be useful. You dream you are a space engineer, you are an accountant, a financial guru; you dream you are a president — very useful dreams. If you dream you are a crocodile or an elephant, a snake or a frog, none of us can help you with such dreams.

“But if you dream something useful, then we have a duty to create conditions for you to realise such dreams because they are constructive and developmental.”

President Mnangagwa said while the Government stands ready to assist the youths, they also play a role in their development by dreaming big.

“You have spoken about what you want us to do, but you have not spoken about what you should do for us. Now, let me tell you what I would want you to do for us. Number one, is discipline. Do you have discipline? All these aspirations that you are looking for would require you to be disciplined in order for us to assist you to achieve your aspirations,” he said.

“Secondly, we would want you to abstain from drugs. I am not so sure you have ever heard of Presidents accused of taking drugs, but it is children who are accused of taking drugs.”

Young people, the President added, could help their countries transition from developing to developed countries by embracing science, technology and innovation, which he said could help meet the demands of communities.