Contango takes heed of President Mnangagwa’s advice

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

CONTANGO Holdings, which owns the Muchesu Coal Project in Binga district says it is implementing President Mnangagwa’s sound advice he gave at the official opening of the mine that the project should have a high impact on the community.

President Mnangagwa officially opened the mine in July this year.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said the project is central to the socio-economic development of the country and a game changer not only for the community of Binga but for Zimbabwe as a whole.

Commenting in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2023, chairman Mr Roy Pitchford said highlighting the importance of Muchesu Project to the local area, the mine was honoured to host President Mnangagwa at the formal opening ceremony in July.

“At the ceremony, which was attended by local stakeholders, investors and media, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa gave a presidential address and spoke of the importance of the project not only for the local communities in the Binga region, but also for Zimbabwe as a whole.

“This is a responsibility that we as a board take extremely seriously, and we have worked hard to ensure that the decisions that we make at Muchesu have a positive impact on those in the environs of the mine, and further afield through the auxiliary benefits of direct investment in a project such as this,” he said.

Mr Pitchford said as a testament to the work they have put in to develop a positive mining operation at Muchesu, Monaf Investments, the operating company for the Muchesu Project, was declared the winner of the 2022 Excellence in Community, Empowerment and Social Impact Award.

“Monaf was selected as winner by Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ), together with the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North Province, with Monaf’s efforts in supporting issues of sustainability in the Province of Matabeleland North receiving specific commendation, along with the positive impact Monaf is playing in developing and promoting the Government’s Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added that the commitment to community and positive social contributions will remain at the forefront of the firm’s activities throughout the lifespan of the mine and the larger Muchesu project.

He said they seek to set a new benchmark of corporate responsibility for the mining industry in Zimbabwe.