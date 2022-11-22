Couple kills 9-month-old baby from previous relationship

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Sanyathi are investigating a case in which a 19-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her 23-year-old husband to kill a 9-month-old baby sired from the woman’s previous relationship.

Pelagia Jakaza and Bonface Mberengwa were reportedly picked up by police after a tip-off after that they drowned the child in a water bucket and buried the remains in a shallow grave near the homestead.

Using their official Twitter handle, police confirmed the incident.

“On 19 November 2022, ZRP Sanyati acted on a tip-off and arrested Pelagia Jakaza (19) and her husband, Bonface Mberengwa (23), for a case of murder in which they allegedly conspired to kill Pelagia Jakaza’s nine-month-old child sired from a previous relationship by drowning the victim in a bucket of water,” wrote police on the page.

The two buried the remains in a shallow grave on an anthill at Mapfuti Village, Sanyati.

Police recovered the bucket used in drowning the victim and exhumed the body for further investigations.