Covid-19 border prevention measures lifted – Government

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Government has said all border measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have been lifted with immediate effect and tourists are no longer required to produce Covid-19 certificates at ports of entry.

This was said by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa during the Post Cabinet Briefing this evening.

This announcement follows the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a public health concern.

“Government has directed that the mandatory wearing of face masks be lifted, all border measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 be lifted with immediate effect, tourists should no longer be required to produce Covid-19 vaccination certificates at ports of entry or at tourist resorts around the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa,

After the announcement by WHO last Friday, the organisation however urged nations to remain alert as the pandemic was not yet over.

Primary and Secondary Education communications and advocacy director, Mr Taungana Ndoro on Monday said the ministry will maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced at the peak of Covid-19 including wearing masks and social distancing.

