Covid-19 cases flare up in Bulawayo

BULAWAYO has emerged as the only province in the country which recorded a more than 10 percent increase in new Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks with the majority of those cases emanating from learning institutions.

Health authorities said more than 10 primary, secondary and tertiary institutions have been affected so far.

The latest resurgence analysis compiled by the Ministry of Health and Child Care revealed that Bulawayo metropolitan province is the only one which recorded a more than 10 percent increase in new cases

Statistics show that from May 25 to June 6, Bulawayo recorded a total of 383 new Covid-19 cases.

During the week ending June 1, the overall number of cases in the province stood at 304 compared to 292 new cases recorded the previous week.

An average of 43 new cases were reported daily compared to 42 new cases in the previous week.

To date Bulawayo has recorded 21 995 cases, 20 727 recoveries and 877 deaths.

As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe had a cumulative of 253 637 confirmed cases, including 245 593 recoveries and 5 515 deaths.

In his post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Communication Technology, Postal Communication Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said despite the increase recorded in Bulawayo the country is faring well in terms of managing Covid-19.

“The number of new Covid-19 cases decreased by 15 percent to 1 241 cases, from the 1 454 recorded the previous week.

This trend of declining cases, coupled with the findings of the latest Covid-19 resurgence threshold analysis, indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic remains under control,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the resurgence analysis will continue to be undertaken as part of monitoring trends across the country to ensure scientific decision-making in managing the pandemic.

“The latest resurgence analysis reveals that Bulawayo metropolitan province is the only one which recorded more than 10 percent increase in new cases over the past two weeks.

Public health and social measures in the province will be strengthened to address this situation,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the National Microbiology Laboratory will conduct a Covid-19 seroprevalence survey to determine the nation’s level of immunity at the moment.

Bulawayo city health director Dr Edwin Sibanda attributed the increase in Covid-19 to public gatherings.

“Most of the cases are directly linked to learning institutions.

If we are to trace and test effectively, we will discover that we actually have more cases than what has been recorded,” he said.

“Schools opened in full swing, there are no alternating classes like before, hence social distancing is very difficult since some schools have more than 2 000 learners.”

Dr Sibanda said health authorities are working with school health coordinators to address the challenge.

“We are currently doing an assessment to help implement tailor made interventions.

Instead of just saying all schools must do the following, we are actually doing an assessment using a framework from the Ministry and the World Health Organisation,” he said.

“Once we do that assessment the outcome will determine measures that are appropriate for a particular institution.”

Dr Sibanda urged residents to avoid huge gatherings such as funerals and parties to contain the virus.

“In the event that someone dies and once body viewing has been done, there is no need for everyone to attend burials save for relatives.

This also applies to weddings and we are saying selected people can go for photoshoots to avoid crowding,” he said.

“Covid is a respiratory infection and spreads faster during winter therefore we expect a surge in cases. Let’s not relax and it is necessary for everyone to observe the health regulations to prevent the spread and transmission of this deadly disease.”

Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu said the increase in the number of cases had been detected particularly in institutions of learning whose vaccination rates are low.

“We think it’s these aggregate settings compounded by the low vaccination coverages that led to the spike.

However, the cases are on the decline now, we think the isolation and all the other control measures we are instituting are working,” he said.

“We wish to encourage parents particularly those with children attending school at Petra, Maranatha and Girls College to please get their children aged 12 years and above to get vaccinated.”

Of the 213 schools in Bulawayo, 153 schools have recorded vaccine coverage of above 70 percent for the first and second doses while 60 schools have coverage of below 70 percent.

