Covid-19 deaths down to two`

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 49 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The country has so far recorded 126 269 cases, 3 635 deaths and 118 792 recoveries. The national recovery rate stands at 94 percent with active cases going down to 2 939

Harare and Mashonaland West recorded 2 deaths each while other provinces recorded zero deaths. All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 2 845 148 people having received the first dose while 1 863 136 people got the second jab.

A total of 8 395 people received their first jab yesterday and 14 130 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 102 from 113.

As of September 11, 2021 at 3PM, there were 151 people hospitalised with nine new admissions. 14 people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 72 had mild to moderate symptoms. 34 patients had severe symptoms while 31 were asymptomatic.

