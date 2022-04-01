COVID 19: Four die as infections continue falling

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

FOUR people succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday as the country recorded 104 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 246 286 cases, 5 444 deaths and 238 276 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go down to 2 566.

All cases were local.

The vaccination programme continues countrywide with 5 293 189 people having received their first dose, 3 529 646 receiving their second dose while 370 287 received their third dose.

A total of 121 906 received their first jab yesterday, 10 646 received their second jab while 33 901 received their third jab.

As of March 30, 2022, at 3 PM there were 33 people that were hospitalized with seven new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 25 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Seven people were asymptomatic and two people had severe symptoms.

10 of the 33 hospitalised were vaccinated and 23 were not vaccinated.

Mashonaland West and East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Manicaland and Matabeleland North which recorded 16 cases each.

Matabeleland South recorded nine new cases while Masvingo recorded six new cases.

Bulawayo had five cases followed by Harare and Mashonaland Central which recorded four cases each.

Midlands had no new infections.

[email protected]